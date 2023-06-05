Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 144.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $59.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

