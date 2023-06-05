Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXT opened at $77.10 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $63.17 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

