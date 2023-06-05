Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WGO opened at $60.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Stories

