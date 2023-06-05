Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 397 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,332,000 after buying an additional 184,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,172,000 after purchasing an additional 384,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.
Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eversource Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eversource Energy (ES)
- Here’s What Driving the 125% YTD Gains for Upstart Holdings Stock
- Risk-On In Small-Caps After iShares Russell 2000 ETF Breaks Out
- Here’s Why Disney’s MCU is Sinking in Quicksand
- VirTra is an Overlooked Profitable National Defense Play
- Analysts are Giving ChargePoint a Boost, but is it a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.