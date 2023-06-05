Credit Suisse AG Buys 137,780 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,553,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of CNH Industrial worth $57,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,258 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,433,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,854 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $42,801,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,908,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.3861 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CNHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

