Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on MMI. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $41.51.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $154.79 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

