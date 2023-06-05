Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.21% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

MOFG opened at $20.15 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $315.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at MidWestOne Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 5,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,035.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 2,500 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 5,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,035.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,863 shares of company stock worth $318,862 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOFG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

