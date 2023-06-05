Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $57,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $677.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.07. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.