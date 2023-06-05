EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.16-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.80-10.20 EPS.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $225.00 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $386.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

