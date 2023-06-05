Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,104 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.80% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $38,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

AQUA opened at $49.88 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

