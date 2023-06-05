Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. State Street Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $49,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after buying an additional 2,982,363 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,192,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,198 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Shares of HST opened at $17.60 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

