W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of W. R. Berkley worth $56,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after acquiring an additional 968,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

NYSE WRB opened at $57.65 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

