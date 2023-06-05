Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $152.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

