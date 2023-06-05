Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,363 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 254.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,192,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,816,000 after buying an additional 1,574,198 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

HST stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

