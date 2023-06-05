Credit Suisse AG Has $58.53 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 455,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,884 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $58,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 131.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 159,324 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 408.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 447,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $162.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.93 and a 200 day moving average of $143.20. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 0.77.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

