WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0302 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $23.10 million and $234,631.92 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00345204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018597 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003710 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

