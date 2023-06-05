Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 205 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of SAFT opened at $74.61 on Monday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.25%.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $639,839.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,683,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,563,968.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $639,839.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,683,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,563,968.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 49,723 shares of company stock worth $3,607,637. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.