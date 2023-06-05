Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 7,047 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in News were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in News by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of News by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. News Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

