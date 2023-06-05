Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,685,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 159,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,188 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $252,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.