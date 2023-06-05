Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in News were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of News by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.