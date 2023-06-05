Credit Suisse AG Sells 243,420 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 811,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,420 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $56,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

