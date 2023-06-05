Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 8,629 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.0 %

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

JKHY opened at $152.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average of $166.31. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

