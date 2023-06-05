Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 47,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

SWKS opened at $105.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.