0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading 37.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $661,337.81 and approximately $117,770.53 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

