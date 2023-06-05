Ocean Protocol Price Tops $0.38 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001420 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $232.30 million and $29.62 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralized data economy by enabling secure and transparent sharing of data between providers and consumers. The platform allows data providers to maintain control over how their data is used and who can access it, while incentivizing data consumers to purchase and use the data.

The Ocean Protocol network is powered by a native utility token called OCEAN, which is used as a means of value transfer within the ecosystem. Data providers use OCEAN to sell their data, while data consumers use it to purchase and access data from the network.”

