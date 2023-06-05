Algorand Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $26.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00055328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,633,296,028 coins and its circulating supply is 7,245,826,527 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

