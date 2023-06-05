Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF)

Investment analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDFGet Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEVDF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Nevada Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Yerington, NV.

