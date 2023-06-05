Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF)

Investment analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEVDF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Nevada Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Yerington, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.