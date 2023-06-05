Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF)

Investment analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Nevada Copper Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NEVDF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Nevada Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nevada Copper (NEVDF)
- Is Expedia the Best Bargain in the Travel Bookings Segment?
- Here’s What Driving the 125% YTD Gains for Upstart Holdings Stock
- Risk-On In Small-Caps After iShares Russell 2000 ETF Breaks Out
- Here’s Why Disney’s MCU is Sinking in Quicksand
- VirTra is an Overlooked Profitable National Defense Play
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.