JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $62.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $66.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $674,448.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $674,448.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $370,557.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,852.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.