ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 608.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,656 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.49% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,051,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,003,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 1,232,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,827,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after buying an additional 1,128,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 960,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

CLNE opened at $4.25 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

