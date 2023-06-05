Piper Sandler Boosts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $165.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CELH. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH opened at $139.30 on Monday. Celsius has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $140.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 537,133 shares of company stock worth $52,736,516. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Celsius by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Celsius by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Celsius by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

