Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Brixmor Property Group worth $43,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 723,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,277,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after buying an additional 354,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

