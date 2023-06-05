PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,850 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in PDD by 396.7% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDD by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,492 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

PDD Trading Up 0.2 %

PDD opened at $69.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.