Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 63,048 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,048 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Lamb Weston worth $41,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $660,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $15,589,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of LW stock opened at $113.27 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

