Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $41.91 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,048 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.33% of Lamb Weston worth $41,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.1 %

LW opened at $113.27 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

