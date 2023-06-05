Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,762 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $44,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR opened at $146.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

