Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at DA Davidson

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $62.49 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $76.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.14 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $105,245. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,245. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $77,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

