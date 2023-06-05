ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 41,530 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,128,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 4.0 %

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,054.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $67.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.58.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

