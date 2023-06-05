Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $162.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $159.12 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.