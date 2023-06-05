ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 81,496 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,496 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 549,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 111,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 455,432 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after buying an additional 1,768,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,856,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $13.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

