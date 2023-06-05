Lake Street Capital Trims Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Target Price to $32.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 16.4 %

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $52,960.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $228,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $52,960.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,733 shares of company stock valued at $939,693. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

