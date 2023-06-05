ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 1,735 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $454,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,093.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,242,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HALO shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

