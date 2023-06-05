Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,475 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Trimble worth $43,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Trimble by 11.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

TRMB opened at $49.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

