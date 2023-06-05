Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $40,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $278.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

