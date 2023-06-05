CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIR. StockNews.com lowered CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

NYSE:CIR opened at $47.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $969.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.15.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.37. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

