Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Lowered to $17.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 5.7 %

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $92,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,147,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,960,456.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $92,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,147,261 shares in the company, valued at $953,960,456.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori Beaudoin sold 23,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $372,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 820,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,770,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,047,298 shares of company stock worth $92,858,829 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

