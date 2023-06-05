Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Cut to Neutral at Cannonball Research

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cannonball Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGNI. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Magnite Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.09 on Monday. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $876,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,717,541.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $61,363.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,028.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $876,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,717,541.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,021 shares of company stock worth $1,627,698 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Magnite by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Articles

