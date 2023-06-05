Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $40,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $278.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.11. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

