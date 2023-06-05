Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Argus

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Argus from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $162.80 on Monday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $159.12 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.