General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 147.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.
General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE GM opened at $34.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Transactions at General Motors
In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.
