General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 147.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

NYSE GM opened at $34.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

