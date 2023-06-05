Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $45.81 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.54% of Penumbra worth $45,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.67.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $320.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $324.38.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total value of $223,107.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,736. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.